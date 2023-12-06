Credit Suisse AG Sells 69,569 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,569 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.