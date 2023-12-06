Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,027 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 68.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PAC stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $200.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

