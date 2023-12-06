Critical Survey: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BAE Systems and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00

BAE Systems currently has a consensus price target of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 794.54%. Given BAE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than SJM.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAE Systems and SJM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.53 $1.97 billion N/A N/A SJM $852.88 million 2.51 -$995.86 million N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A SJM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAE Systems beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development and construction, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

