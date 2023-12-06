CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Head to Head Review

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45% NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.16%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $101.76 million 3.91 $3.16 million ($0.43) -40.76 NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.15 -$9.26 million $1.13 28.71

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexPoint Residential Trust. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats CTO Realty Growth on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

