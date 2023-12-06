Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Cytokinetics worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,332,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.