DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,231,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $649,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of XRAY opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

