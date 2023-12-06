Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 858,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,328.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CURO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

