Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 858,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,328.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CURO Group Price Performance
NYSE CURO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
