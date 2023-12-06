Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECC

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.