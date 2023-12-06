Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE ECCC opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
