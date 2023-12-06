Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ECCC opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.