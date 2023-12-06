East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

