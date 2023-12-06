Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

ENPH opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $338.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

