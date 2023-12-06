Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Gap Down to $51.76

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.76, but opened at $50.26. Evergy shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 784,393 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,350,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

