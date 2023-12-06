ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,406,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,291,117 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

