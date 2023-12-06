Experian plc Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of EXPGF opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.
About Experian
