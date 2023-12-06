FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ FATBP opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
FAT Brands Company Profile
