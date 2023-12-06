FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FATBP opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

