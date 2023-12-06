Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

TWST opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

