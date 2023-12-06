Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Cogent Communications worth $59,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,994. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

