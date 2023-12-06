Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 65,266 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of LivaNova worth $57,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.
LivaNova Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LIVN opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.17 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
