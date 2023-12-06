Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of CNX Resources worth $58,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNX Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

