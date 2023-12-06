Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

