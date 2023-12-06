Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

