Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

