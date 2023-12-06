GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

