HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

