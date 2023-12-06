HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

