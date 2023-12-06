Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Herc were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.