HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $686,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

