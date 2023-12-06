Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

