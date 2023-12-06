Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TopBuild by 29.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2 %

BLD stock opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $317.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

