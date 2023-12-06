Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 199.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,062 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Farfetch worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

FTCH opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

