Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $224,834. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

