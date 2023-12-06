Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 182,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,187,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.