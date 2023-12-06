Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,600 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

