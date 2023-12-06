Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 295,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

