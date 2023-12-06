Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 347,081 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

