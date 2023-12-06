Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.