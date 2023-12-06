Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

