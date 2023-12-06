Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 166,943 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.20. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

