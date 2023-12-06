InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 88,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $16,229,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 623.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

IVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

