Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 83.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.