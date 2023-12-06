Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,916,644. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE J opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

