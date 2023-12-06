JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Hamilton Lane worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

