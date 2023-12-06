Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 67.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,421,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $305.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

