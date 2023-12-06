Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

