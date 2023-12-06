Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $231.72 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $236.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

