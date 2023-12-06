Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

