Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284,014 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

