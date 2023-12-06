LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of LCI Industries worth $61,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

LCII opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

